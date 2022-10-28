Bogalusa High School’s last home game of the season will instead be played at a different location next week because of rising violence in the town, according to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
Next Friday's game against Albany High School was ordered to be moved to a neutral location by a majority vote from principals within the athletic district where Bogalusa plays, according to the LHSAA. Albany High School principal Sammie Lacara said the decision was made in response to ongoing violence in Bogalusa.
“This is not a slight against Bogalusa High School or their athletes or their team. … This is more concerned with some of the things that have been going on and the safety of sending people down there,” Lacara said.
A 15-year-old, Jerry Smith of Covington, was shot and killed outside Bogalusa’s stadium at the homecoming game against Jewels Sumner. Police said three people exchanged gunfire outside the stadium the night of Oct. 14, one of whom was Smith.
That same weekend, five shootings occurred over the span of one night, though no one was injured.
Bogalusa Mayor Wendy O'Quin Perrette said in a statement Friday that the perpetrators of the Smith’s death “were not BHS students, nor were they even Bogalusa residents,” which Bogalusa police later confirmed.
Perrette said she sent a letter to LHSAA asking it to overturn the decision and that she’d pay for additional security at the game if necessary.
“Contrary to what you may have been told, Bogalusa is not in the midst of a crime wave,” Perrette wrote in her letter. “Violent crime has increased this year, yes – as it has in almost every city throughout the nation. We are working hard not only to apprehend wrongdoers, but to prevent crime from occurring.”
Bogalusa is currently seeing one of its deadliest years on record, at eight homicides total. The town has seen at least 69 shootings total, a statistic that only began being recorded this year by police because of the rise in gun violence, Bogalusa detective Capt. David Miller told The Advocate this fall.
Rising violent crime has been a trend across rural Louisiana this year.
The 3-2 vote came from the principals of District 7-3A, which comprises Albany, Amite, Bogalusa, Jewel M. Sumner and Pine high schools. Albany, Sumner and Pine voted to move the game, according to Bogalusa football coach Cyril Crutchfield.
Crutchfield, a coach of over 20 years, said the decision to move the game was unfair, especially considering the incident had nothing to do with his players, his school’s students or Bogalusa’s residents.
He said this isolated incident sets a lofty precedent for when games should be moved.
“If that’s how we’re going to operate with things like that — I’ve spent most of my career in the New Orleans area — they’ve basically said they’re not going to have any games [in New Orleans],” he said. “They’re going to have to change games every weekend in New Orleans.”
Bogalusa High School won’t be able to appeal the decision because it isn’t a post-season game, according to Crutchfield.
Lacara said as of now, the game against Bogalusa will likely be played at Amite High School. LHSAA noted the decision to change locations will not affect any post-season football games, and that the locations of those games will be determined later.
Bogalusa High School is a No. 2 seed at 7-1, with its most recent win coming Thursday night against Pine by a score of 56-15.