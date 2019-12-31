A Baton Rouge man is in custody almost three hours after barricading himself in a Monet Drive home Tuesday night.
The man, whose identity was not immediately available after his arrest, was wanted on a felony charge and barricaded himself in the home in the 600 block of Monet Drive around 5 p.m.
Information available Tuesday night was limited and preliminary, but Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said as of 8 p.m. the suspect was in custody.
He did not immediately know the details of the suspect's interaction with police or if any other people were in the home.