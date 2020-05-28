A 6-year-old child was killed and another child was seriously hurt following a crash Wednesday evening on Interstate-10 in Baton Rouge.
The accident happened around 7 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Siegen Lane.
According to Louisiana State Police, 35-year-old Anthony Luke of Baton Rouge was traveling east on I-10 in a 2002 Ford Explorer when a rear tire failed.
After the tire failed, Luke overcorrected the steering wheel, lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into nearby trees off the roadway, state police said.
Troopers say two children were ejected from the vehicle. They were not wearing seat belts.
6-year-old Toni Cummings of Baton Rouge was transported to an area hospital where she later died. A 5-year-old child was also sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
State police say Luke is suspected of impairment. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis. He was restrained at the time of the crash and sustained moderate injuries.
No other vehicles were involved, LSP said.
The crash remains under investigation.