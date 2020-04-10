A Baton Rouge man was arrested Friday afternoon in the same-day shooting death of a woman in Scotlandville.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said crews responded around 4:45 a.m. to the 1600 block of Rosenwald Road, which is a residential street off Scotland Avenue.
Police identified the victim as Daisy Blake, 32, of Baton Rouge.
Police announced Friday afternoon they arrested 44-year-old Byron Caston, saying detectives believe he shot Blake during a domestic dispute. Officials didn't disclose the relationship between Blake and Caston and didn't elaborate on the dispute.
Caston was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder.