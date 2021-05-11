Editor's note: This story includes descriptions of sexual abuse of children.
Lawyers for a former Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy asked a judge this week to try him separately from his ex-school teacher wife, not long after the court unsealed investigative documents describing in graphic detail some of the child sex abuse crimes the couple face.
Dennis and Cynthia Perkins are named in a long list of horrific charges stemming from an investigation spanning at least five years that involves two adult and two child victims, as well as a dog.
Lawyers for Dennis Perkins this week asked a judge to see him charged separately from his wife, saying he would be “unduly prejudiced” by his wife’s testimony. The arguments center on a judge’s decision to allow certain evidence to be presented against only his wife, while other evidence can only be presented against Dennis Perkins.
The couple was jointly indicted, meaning their criminal cases will proceed together through court.
Cynthia Perkins filed for divorce not long after the couple was charged, claiming her husband of a little over a year had made “sufficient threats that render her fearful of (him).”
The case the Attorney General's Office is building against the former Livingston Parish Sheriff's SWAT leader and his wife, a former English teacher Westside Junior High School in Walker, includes photos and other evidence found on the ex-deputy's computer, according to recently unsealed documents.
Those records describe the alleged abuses that were gleaned from a search of a desktop computer and external hard drive in the couple’s Denham Springs home. State agents found more than 60 images that showed sexual contact with a child under the age of 13. Some of the photos appeared to have been taken with hidden cameras, authorities said.
Investigators also found photos of a man, believed to be Dennis Perkins, contaminating petit fours pastries with a bodily fluid. They also found photos of juveniles at school eating petit fours. Several of them show students' names superimposed on the photos, and investigators matched one of the petit fours by its decoration.
Multiple lawsuits followed the couple’s fall 2019 arrest against the Livingston Parish school system. They claim the district was negligent in allowing tainted baked goods to be served to students.
In all, the couple faces a combined 150 felony charges, including first-degree rape, production of child pornography, sexual battery of a child, video voyeurism and mingling harmful substances.
A third woman, Melanie Curtin, 42, who authorities say they believe helped Perkins film the sexual assault of an unconscious victim, was also charged with aggravated rape of an adult and video voyeurism.
Trials for Dennis and Cynthia Perkins are set to start this summer, and both have been held without bond since their arrests.