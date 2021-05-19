Baton Rouge police have identified a man killed in a double shooting on Tuesday evening near Evangeline Street Park.
Keonta Jackson, 21, was killed after being shot inside of a car around 5:20 p.m. in the 4900 block of Beech Street.
Officers said there were three people inside the vehicle when an unknown suspect began shooting at them. The driver, a 20-year-old man, and the second passenger, Jackson, were both injured in the gunfire, while the third female passenger was not injured.
After being shot, the 20-year-old drove to Evangeline Streets nearby and called for help, police said. He and Jackson were taken to the hospital, where Jackson later died.
The driver’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to officials.
The incident was the first of two double shootings within an hour on Tuesday. A separate shooting was reported around 6:45 p.m. on Monet Drive where two were injured.
No other information was immediately available about the shooting, including a possible suspect or motive. Police are continuing to investigate.