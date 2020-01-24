A man is accused of dragging a police officer with a vehicle during a traffic stop in Baton Rouge.
Jamon Evans, 24, was arrested Thursday on multiple charges including the attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, and hate crimes.
Evans was pulled over just before 6 p.m. on Progress Street near Bogan Walk on a suspicion that his vehicle had window tint darker than the legal limit.
During the traffic stop, police learned Evans had an active arrest warrant from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in Georgia for burglary and theft.
Police said Evans didn't comply when the officer tried taking him into custody. Booking records show Evans resisted and began to "push and grab" the officer in an attempt to get away. The officer then "took Evans to the ground."
The report says Evans maneuvered himself back into the driver's seat of the vehicle and pressed the accelerator, resulting in the officer's leg being dragged across the roadway for approximately 15 to 20 feet.
Evans eventually stopped the vehicle as another police officer arrived at the scene. He was taken into custody shortly after.
Police say nearly two grams of crystal meth was found inside Evans' vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia.
Evans was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and booked on one count of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, resisting arrest, hate crimes, schedule II drugs, and as a fugitive.