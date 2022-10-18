A 19-year-old faces a charge of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a man during an early-morning fight in a gas station parking lot, a Baton Rouge police spokesman said.
Police on Tuesday arrested Francis Denixon Vasquez-Aguilar, of Baton Rouge, in the deadly attack at a Valero station on Airline Highway, BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said in a statement. He said Vasquez-Aguilar was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder.
Just after midnight Monday, police and EMS responded to the station at the intersection of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive, where they found Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia, 39, suffering from stab wounds, Coppola told The Advocate on Monday.
An employee who declined to be named told the newspaper that Mancia and another man arrived at the station together and began fighting outside of the small store. EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said first responders found the victim dead when they arrived.