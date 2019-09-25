Baton Rouge police arrested eight people and seized 15 guns — three of which turned out to have been stolen — after receiving a call Monday about people waving guns in the middle of Pampas Street.
The group had been filming a rap video, police said.
The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Pampas Street around 5 p.m. Monday. When police arrived, they saw several people holding assault rifles and trying to walk away from police.
Fifteen people were initially detained and eight were later arrested, police said. Two were booked in Juvenile Detention, four were booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and two others were issued summonses to appear in district court, police said.
Those arrested are as follows:
- Lance White, 30, booked on drug and possession of stolen firearm counts
- Dedric White, 25, booked on drug and possession of stolen firearm counts
- Jurhonda Small, 25, booked on drug and possession of stolen firearm counts
- Michael Castillo, 24, booked on an active warrant for home invasion and disturbing the peace.
Police continue to investigate.