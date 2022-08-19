Donnie Bordelon will replace Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility Warden Kirt Guerin following Guerin's Memorial Day arrest for driving while intoxicated, the Department of Corrections said.
Bordelon began his career in 2001 as a corrections sergeant at Avoyelles Correctional Center, now known as Raymond Laborde Correctional Center, said DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick. He moved to J. Levy Dabadie Correctional Center in 2005, where he served as a corrections lieutenant and corrections captain.
In 2012, Bordelon transferred back to AVC, where he became deputy warden in 2019.
He served in the Louisiana National Guard from 2012 to 2020 and had one tour of duty in 2013, Pastorick said.
DOC Secretary Jimmy Le Blanc said Bordelon will bring "a wealth of knowledge and operational experience" to the role.
"His leadership vision for the facility aligns with our departmentwide efforts to prepare the incarcerated population for successful reentry through the expansion of educational, vocational and rehabilitative programs and services," Le Blanc said.
Bordelon's predecessor was suspended from the post in June after his arrest following a single-vehicle crash in Prairieville Memorial Day weekend.
According to State Police, Guerin was driving his state-issued 2016 Dodge Ram to work when he swerved off Louisiana Hwy. 427 and hit a brick sign and a tree, sustaining moderate injuries. State Police arrested him for DWI.
DOC officials at the time said Guerin was under the influence of a "prescribed pain medication." The agency announced on June 10 that he had been placed on leave immediately following his arrest.