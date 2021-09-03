Police are trying to find the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian this past weekend on La. 429 west of La. 431 in Ascension Parish.
The crash, which happened around 8 p.m. on Aug. 28, ultimately claimed the life of 39-year-old Gonzales resident Anthony Graham, according to Louisiana State Police.
LSP says Graham was walking a few feet from the edge of La. 429 when a Nissan Altima veered into him.
“The impact caused Graham to be thrown into the front yard of a nearby residence,” LSP said in a news release Friday.
Graham died from “severe injuries” six days later.
Evidence from the crash leads LSP to believe that the car that struck Graham is a gray Nissan Altima made sometime between 2008 and 2013. The car’s right headlight would be damaged, police say, and the passenger side mirror would be missing.
Troopers ask anyone with information about the crash to contact LSP Troop A at (225) 754-8500.