Baton Rouge Police investigated a broad-daylight shooting on a residential street off Plank Road that left a man dead Wednesday afternoon — the city’s second brazen daytime homicide in as many days.
Detectives used crime scene tape to close a long stretch of the 5100 block of Paige Street a little after 1:30 p.m. The victim's body lay exposed in the center of the narrow road, flanked by houses and towering pine trees, until staff from the East Baton Rouge Parish coroner’s office came to retrieve it.
“He was like a son to me,” said Mary Webb, 58, who said she was the victim's aunt.
As of late Wednesday, BRPD had not yet identified the victim.
Her nephew was a “hard worker,” Webb said — someone who at different points juggled two restaurant jobs to make ends meet.
Up until a few days before Wednesday's shooting, Louisiana’s capital had enjoyed an eight-day stretch of relative calm from months of brutal gun violence. There were no homicides in the city between Feb. 4 and Feb. 12, according to records maintained by The Advocate.
Then, on Saturday, two people were killed in separate shootings on Siegen Lane and Kentucky Street, according to BRPD.
And on Tuesday, police said a man who had been homeless, Sadi Armstead, was shot to death around 1 p.m. in a vacant parking lot near Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Interstate 12. That area has seen more gun violence recently, even as city-wide gun deaths fall short of January and February totals from last year.
On Wednesday, which was unseasonably warm but cloudy, dozens of people stood on lawns and in driveways along narrow Paige Street, which became snarled by a mix of zigzagging yellow crime tape and halted BRPD units parked at crooked angles, their lights flashing.
At one point, a huddle of people near the first crime tape barrier murmured in reaction to a view of the victim's body, which lay uncovered in the street for at least a few minutes.
A BRPD officer quickly approached them to explain that the corpse had been left uncovered because detectives were still retrieving evidence from the remains.
Standing down the street, Dornella Green, who identified herself as the victim's sister, said the siblings had lost their father to gun violence a few years ago.
She said she still has wounds “that ain’t even closed yet” from her father’s killing.
“Now this,” she lamented.
“God doesn’t play by a schedule,” said a woman standing next to Green, who declined to give her name.
Wednesday's killing marked the 16th homicide of 2022, according to records maintained by The Advocate.
The newspaper tracks homicides per FBI crime reporting rules — preliminary data that could change if some cases are deemed accidental or justified, and vice versa.