A Baton Rouge man was arrested on Valentine's Day after hitting a man visiting his ex-girlfriend in the head with a metal baseball bat, according to police.
Police learned that 27-year-old Zachary Houston Johnson was at a residence in the 4000 block of Lake Beau Pre Boulevard on the night of Jan. 10 with his ex-girlfriend. She was planning to meet up later with another male friend, and called him to let him know when Johnson had left, according to booking documents.
She warned him Johnson "was crazy and to look out for a white Jeep," documents say.
The friend arrived around 10 p.m. and waited by his car for the woman to come downstairs. He then saw a white Jeep pull into the parking lot and watched Johnson exit the car, swinging a metal baseball bat, documents say.
Johnson approached the man quickly and struck him on the side of the head, continuing the hit him after the man fell to the ground. Afterward, Johnson walked to the man's Audi A4 and busted the left tail light, according to booking documents.
The man was treated for a fractured skull and received seven staples.
Johnson was booked on Friday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of simple criminal damage to property.