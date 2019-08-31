Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Tiara Courtney, 18, 1430 W. Roosevelt Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of highway and driver's license required or expired.
- Jason Gordon, 32, 2660 Jay Street, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, speeding, driver's license suspended or revoked, following too close and operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
- Bryant Keller, 48, 10531 Elm Grove Garden Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driving left of center and careless driving.
- Danny Smith, 52, 12104 Brianna Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.