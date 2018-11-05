The 13-year-old boy arrested in the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy on Friday appeared Monday in juvenile court, where a judge found enough evidence to proceed with the case against the teen, setting his bail at $15,000.

Judge Pamela Johnson determined there is probable cause to hold the 13-year-old on counts of negligent homicide and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile in the fatal shooting. The teen was initially arrested by Baton Rouge Police on second-degree murder, a more serious crime than negligent homicide. Prosecutors have not yet formally charged the teen, and are not restrained by the judge's initial ruling.

The 13-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Jahiem Holliday just before 5 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue. His family said he'd been playing outside, just yards from their home.

The Advocate does not typically identify juveniles accused of crimes.

Investigators agreed the two children had been playing outside among a group of people who at some point had talked about making a rap video. Later, the 13-year-old went inside his house and came back with a gun, Moore said.

Prosecutors allege the 13-year-old then pointed the gun at Jahiem and fired. The defense claimed the gun went off accidentally while the children were playing with it.

Moore said investigators believe the gun had belonged to the boy's uncle.

It was not clear if the 13-year-old had posted bail as of Monday afternoon. He will appear next in court on Nov. 13.

