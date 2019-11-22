A Gonzales man was arrested in the rape of a woman earlier this week, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Chico Williams, 37, was booked Thursday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of second-degree rape.
A woman told authorities Williams had assaulted her on Monday while she was sleeping, according to booking documents.
She fought back, pulling on Williams' hair and pushing him while telling him repeatedly to stop, the documents say.
After the assault, the woman left the scene and drove home, where she immediately told her family about the incident. She later went to Woman's Hospital, where she spoke with authorities.