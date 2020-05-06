A man was arrested Wednesday on a count of attempted second-degree murder, accused of shooting his sister's boyfriend after the two men argued, arrest records say.
The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 13900 block of Azalea Park Drive, off Old Hammond Highway.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies responding to the scene found a man with a gunshot wound to his torso. The man was able to identify the shooter as Eric Holmes before being transported to the hospital, arrest records say.
Investigators learned that the man had driven away from one residence on Azalea Park Drive after Holmes fired a shot at him following an argument; Holmes chased him in a silver Kia Optima to another residence on the same street and shot him, arrest records say.
In addition to the count of attempted second-degree murder, Holmes, 35, of 14047 Azalea Park Drive, was booked in to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon.
The shooting was one of two unrelated shootings in Baton Rouge at about the same time Tuesday night.
Baton Rouge Police continue to investigate a shooting in the 4400 block of Winbourne Avenue, police spokesman Don Coppola Jr. said Wednesday.
The injured person was transported to the hospital, according to East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. Coppola said the person's injuries appear non-life threatening.