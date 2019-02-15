Two juveniles were arrested Friday after officials believe they intentionally set fire to a vacant home in old south Baton Rouge earlier this month, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Mark Miles.
A neighbor identified one of the juveniles who ran from the home around the time of the fire on Feb. 3 in the 1800 block of Arizona Street, Miles said. The juvenile later admitted to setting the fire with another juvenile. Miles said the fire at the vacant home, at 1827 Arizona St., extended within a few feet of a nearby occupied home, Miles said.
Officials determined that the fire was set by pouring gasoline in two different locations and then ignited the fuel with a cigarette lighter, Miles said.
The two juveniles, who were not identified, were booked into the juvenile detention center on aggravated arson and criminal trespass.