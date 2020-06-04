A vehicle ran through a library off Highland Road on Thursday afternoon, stopping in a meeting room, a library spokesperson said.
The call came in at 1:12 p.m. that a vehicle hit the Carver Branch Library on Terrace Avenue, said EMS spokesman Mike Chustz. He said no one was taken to the hospital.
Mary Stein, assistant library director for East Baton Rouge Library, said a patron had been driving in the parking lot when she lost control of her vehicle. No staff or patrons were injured, she said.
The vehicle went through the meeting room, which was empty due to coronavirus restrictions, according to Stein.
"The meeting room was just holding quarantine books and furniture pulled off the floor to help with social distancing," Stein said.
