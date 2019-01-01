A Baton Rouge police officer was treated on the scene for injuries after another vehicle struck his marked police unit just before midnight on New Years Eve.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the officer was driving in the inside lane of Winbourne Avenue when the other vehicle turned onto Winbourne from a side street. The driver didn't see the police unit, which struck the rear of the vehicle as it was turning.
Coppola said emergency crews treated everyone involved. The officer was treated on the scene and released while the other driver was taken to the hospital.
The driver at fault could face citations or counts, Coppola said.