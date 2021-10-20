A Baton Rouge man told authorities he fatally shot his girlfriend in the face after an argument at their apartment on Burbank Drive, according to new information from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Kenyon Walker, 21, confessed to shooting Shayla James, his 19-year-old live-in girlfriend, with a handgun then hiding the gun in his car.

The shooting was reported to authorities around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday at 4500 Burbank Drive, The Oliver Apartments.

The woman had been shot in the head and died at the scene, they said.

Deputies said when they interviewed Walker, he told them he shot his girlfriend after becoming angry with her. His girlfriend, he told deputies, was unhappy in the relationship and wanted to be with someone else. Walker, they said, later shot her while she was in bed.

Authorities found a gun inside his car, and said it appears to match a shell casing found at the scene of the shooting.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said neither Walker nor James are enrolled at the university.