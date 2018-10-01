A small fire inside a bathroom at the Mall of Louisiana prompted evacuations Monday night but was quickly extinguished once firefighters arrived on scene, according to the St. George Fire Department.
Crews responded to reports of smoke in a store around 7 p.m., said St. George Fire spokesman Eldon Ledoux. The fire was located inside the restroom of the Vivo store and was put out using a hand extinguisher.
Ledoux said no one was injured and patrons were allowed back into the mall shortly after crews arrived on scene.
He said the cause remains under investigation.