Two years after a 36-year-old man was shot and killed outside of an auto detail shop on Scenic Highway, his friend was arrested for allegedly lying to police about the incident.

The shooting took place in January 2018 during a wedding after-party at the Sterling and Sterling Detail Shop, according to the arrest warrant. Two people were injured, including Byron Jenkins, who died from his injuries, and a 23-year-old woman, media reports at the time said.

Detectives spoke to people inside the business after the shooting, including Christopher Sterling, who was part owner of the detail shop and also the groom at the wedding. He told detectives Jenkins was his best man and that he didn't witness the shooting, according to the arrest warrant.

Sterling also told police the security cameras outside of his business were not working. While the monitors were in place, the DVR box was absent. During their investigation, however, detectives received tips that the cameras were operable during the shooting and they discovered Sterling has removed the DVR system before they arrived to conceal evidence of the crime.

Another friend of Sterling's was the shooter, the arrest warrant says.

Sterling, 42, was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.