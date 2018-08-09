A Baton Rouge man was arrested Wednesday night after he and four others allegedly stripped a man naked, held him hostage and stole his wallet, police said.
Javier Simmons, 23, was booked into Parish Prison on one count each of armed robbery and false imprisonment. Simmons' arrest occurred on his 23rd birthday, according to his arrest report.
The victim told Baton Rouge police that a group of five people lured him into Simmons' home at 1436 North 23rd St. around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1, according to the arrest report. He told officers that the robbers — who were all armed with handguns — stripped him, bound him with duct tape and took his wallet, which contained $104.
The victim said he was able to escape after five hours. He identified two of the robbers by name: Simmons and Byron Harriel. The victim told police he grew up across the street from Simmons and that Harriel had dated his sister, according to the arrest report. It appears Harriel and the other three suspects have not been arrested.
Simmons gave police permission to search his cell phone, and investigators found video of the incident on it showing the victim inside Simmons' home with his hands and mouth duct taped.