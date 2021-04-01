After two passengers died in a crash on Kenilworth Parkway last month, Baton Rouge police arrested the driver on vehicular homicide and other counts.
Lucas Terral Kelly, 22, was hospitalized immediately after the March 13 crash but later booked into jail after recovering from his injuries. In addition to vehicular homicide, he faces DWI and reckless operation charges.
Kelly was the political director for the Republican Party of Louisiana, though it appears the organization removed his photo and bio from their website since the crash.
Baton Rouge police announced his arrest in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Both the front and backseat passengers were killed after Kelly lost control of his Subaru Outback and crashed into a tree, then a house in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Parkway around 11 p.m. on March 13, a Saturday. The passengers were Corey Des Marteau, 21, of Weeki Wachee, Florida, and Joshua Perry, 24, of Baton Rouge.
Kelly's listed address is on Menlo Drive, about 1.5 miles down Kenilworth from where the crash occurred.
Police did not release additional details about what happened or the relationship between the driver and passengers.