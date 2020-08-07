Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon on July 31 and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Darren Martin, 34, 6211 Providence Pl., New Orleans, first-offense DWI, other laws of the road and improper lane usage.
- Anthony Poche, 29, 2121 N. Lobdell Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, blocking private driveway and driver's license required.
- Leonard Prather, 55, 5757 St. Gerard Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and disobeying a red light.
- Franklin Repass, 46, 12245 Clanton Drive, Walker, first-offense DWI and following too close.
- Peter Ross, 37, 1477 Lake Calais Ct., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and driver's license suspended or revoked.