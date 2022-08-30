Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after two groups of young men opened fire at one another in Baton Rouge's Scotlandville neighborhood, a city police spokesman said.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said — an area home to a highly trafficked liquor store where police have responded to several shootings in recent months.
McNeely said some of the people involved in the shooting had been buying drinks from the shop, Vince's Liquor Store, when an argument broke out. Shots were fired and suspects fled the scene, McKneely said.
Earlier this year, a 17-year-old boy who was a student at Scotlandville Magnet High School was shot across the road from the store and later died. A 35-year-old man was also killed in the area in late July.
A phone call to Vince's Liquor Store was not immediately returned Tuesday evening.