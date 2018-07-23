The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Capital One bank on Coursey Boulevard about 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to Sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.
Hicks said two men entered the bank at 11221 Coursey Boulevard armed with a gun demanding money.
Deputies believe the first man was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a camouflage backpack and a mask, and the other man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black backpack, Hicks said.
Hicks asked anyone with information to call EBRSO at 389-5000 of Crimestoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.