Louisiana Corrections Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc was honored with an award this week for his innovation and achievement.
The Association of State Correctional Administrators recognized LeBlanc with the Tom Clements Award, established in memory of the Colorado Department of Corrections director who was assassinated in March 2013.
LeBlanc received the award in California during an ASCA symposium.
"Secretary LeBlanc has served the state of Louisiana for over 45 years and has been an integral part of the Cabinet for the past four years," Gov. John Bel Edwards said. "He has proven himself as an innovative leader in corrections and his experience and knowledge has been instrumental in the historic criminal justice reforms that have taken place in Louisiana over the past several years."
Over the course of his 11-year tenure as secretary of the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections, LeBlanc has led a number of initiatives, including implementing the recent reforms.
Edwards also praised LeBlanc as a forward-thinking leader whose vision for the state involves residents, crime victims, families of the incarcerated and nonprofit organizations.
“Secretary LeBlanc often says that our job in corrections is to build better lives, not bigger prisons,” said Angela Whitaker, DOC executive management adviser. “This vision, mission and demonstration of his support of progressive reform is what makes him an ideal candidate to be recognized by his peers.”