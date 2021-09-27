The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner says a Baton Rouge toddler found dead in southern Mississippi on Sunday was the victim of a homicide.
While a full autopsy will take 60-to-90 days to complete, Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark released preliminary results Monday showing that the child had been killed.
"Preliminary autopsy findings are as follows: Manner – Homicide. Cause of Death – pending further studies (histology and toxicology)," the brief report said.
The toddler’s stepfather, Phillip Gardner, 30, was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice. According to an arrest report, Gardner told detectives he put Neveah down for a nap Friday afternoon, "admitted that he found the juvenile unresponsive and lifeless" and said he "disposed of the remains without notifying authorities."
A spokesman for Baton Rouge Police Department said detectives have not yet implicated anyone in the toddler’s death. The next step is determining how the child died.
The child had been reported missing Friday afternoon after her siblings returned home from school and discovered she wasn't in the apartment. Gardner initially told police he was at home sleeping, but a police spokesman said Gardner's story eventually changed and that he admitted finding the girl "unresponsive and lifeless" and that he didn't notify police.
Walt Green, a former U.S. Attorney in Baton Rouge, said he would expect that the state would file charges in the case rather than federal authorities.
“I would be surprised if the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged him, unless the locals can’t,” he said.
Green noted, however, that federal authorities have been known to file charges in kidnapping cases that cross state lines.
Staff writer Joe Gyan contributed to this report.