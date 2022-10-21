In an early-morning shooting near Southern University's campus that left nine people injured, students described a scene of "utter chaos" at the fraternity house packed with partygoers where shots rang out overnight.
It was at least the fifth mass shooting in the Baton Rouge region of the past three years, a period when the city and region have struggled to quell surging gun violence.
The incidents included a pair of shootings two years apart from each other that erupted from altercations at the same night club, a shooting at a high school graduation and another in a part of Baton Rouge gripped by gun violence and struggling with poverty.
Altogether, the shootings — those where at least 3 people are left dead or injured — accounted for 29 people injured and 2 dead, according to preliminary figures.
Here is a timeline of those incidents.
May 19, 2022: Hammond High graduation shooting injures 4
Three people were wounded by gunfire and one by fleeing spectators when at least 10 shots rang out at Hammond High School's graduation ceremony on the campus of Southeastern University in May, police said at the time.
Tangipahoa Schools superintendent Melissa Stilley said the shots were fired as students were filing out of the building to meet relatives and guests.
Authorities arrested Trent Thomas, 20, the day of the shooting. Thomas was fighting with a group of people on university grounds shortly after the ceremony ended when he pulled out a gun and fired at least 10 shots, Hammond Police said.
A 15-year-old was arrested the following month for being involved in the shooting. The teen, whose name was not released, was booked on counts of illegally carrying a weapon by a juvenile, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, drug possession charges and resisting arrest.
"We had a normal graduation for Hammond High School within the building," Stilley said at the time. "When our graduates were ready to dismiss and the families were outside to greet them, outside the University Center, that's when the shots began to fire.
May 3, 2022: 5 hurt in Fairfields Avenue mass shooting
Weeks before the mass shooting at the Hammond High graduation, five people people were shot and injured on North 39th Street in Baton Rouge, EMS and police officials said.
The shooting happened the 2100 block of North 39th St., near Fairfields Avenue, a disinvested and impoverished part of the city that saw an uptick in shootings this spring and summer.
It happened several blocks away from a house where a stray bullet killed 3-year-old Devin Page Jr. weeks earlier.
Baton Rouge EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said EMS took five people to the hospital after the shooting, but that it was possible more people were injured and took themselves to the hospital later.
June 19, 2021: 2 killed, four injured in nightclub shooting
Two people were shot dead and another four injured in June of 2021 after a concert at the Capital Park Bar and Grill on Florida Boulevard — a nightclub where another mass shooting happened two years earlier while the business was under a different name.
The shootings happened around 2 a.m., when the bar closed, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
The business is just west of where Florida crosses Lobdell Boulevard, across the street from the Bon Carré Business Center. In 2019, it was the scene of a shooting that wounded seven.
Kyren Walton, 25, and Ladarius Alexander, 20, died from gunshot wounds. Club owners tried to distance themselves from the shooting, saying on Instagram that nobody died on their property.
"Thanks for all of the concerns and sorry to what happened to the victims, but what the news is saying is false information," the post said. "The incident didn't happen in or on Capital Park property."
Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, however, said at the time that the shootings involved Capital Park patrons. "Even though it didn't happen on the property, it's associated with them because it's part of their group," he told The Advocate.
June 29, 2019: 7 injured in nightclub shooting
A shooting that occurred at the same nightclub left seven injured in June of 2021, after shots rang out during a party. Videos of the scene showed chaos and gunfire as patrons tried to flea.
According to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., first responders received a call around 1:00 a.m. that night about a shooting on Florida Boulevard at the Stadium Ultralounge & Bar, which would later become Capitol Park Bar and Grill.
Investigators said several people in the club got into an altercation that escalated quickly. Coppola said shots were fired both inside and outside the club. Seven people were injured in the shooting, though it was unclear as of late Saturday how many people suffered gunshot wounds.
"They were shooting everywhere," one patron said. "It was a whole war zone."
Staff writers Jacqueline DeRobertis and Elyse Carmosino contributed to this report.