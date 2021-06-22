Firefighters extinguished a house fire that broke out while six people were still home, officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
The fire started around 4 p.m. at 4364 Beech St. on Tuesday, according to Justin Hill with the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Firefighters found smoke coming from the house when they arrived and saw that six people had made it out safely.
Firefighters discovered the fire coming from a closet in one of the bedrooms and were able to extinguish it before it spread. Hill said the bedroom sustained smoke and water damage.
The Red Cross arrived at the scene and helped the displaced occupants. Hill said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.