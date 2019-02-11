Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Noah Alley, 31, 8706 Folly Brown Road, Clinton, first-offense DWI, red light violation, failure to maintain control and no proof of insurance.
- Dwight Wise, 31, 2001 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, parking where prohibited, driver's license suspended or revoked, and driver's license not on person.