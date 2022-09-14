New Orleans police stock

Baton Rouge police say they have arrested two teens for their involvement in Tuesday’s deadly shooting at a BREC park.

Calvin Roberts, 24, was shot at the Evangeline Street Park around 4:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Two 17-year-olds have been arrested on drug and gun counts for their involvement in the shooting.

One faces counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession and carrying of a handgun, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The teen also had an outstanding warrant for attempted second-degree murder, police said.

The second teen faces counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle and and possession of marijuana.

Baton Rouge police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be pending.

