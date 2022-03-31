BR.policesrt.072618_HS_086

One person was taken to a hospital after gunfire rang out on Cedarcrest Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said. 

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Cedarcrest Avenue, a few blocks east of Airline Highway and south of I-12.

The residential block is about a mile from a high-traffic area around the I-12-Airline Highway interchange with several motels that were sites of a few other shootings in recent months.

Detectives from BRPD's Major Assaults Division are investigating Thursday morning's shooting, Coppola said. He added that the department will release more information as it becomes available.

