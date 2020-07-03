A Baton Rouge man was arrested in the double murder of a man and a woman on West Brookstown Drive in May, police reported.

Saydie Thomas, 24, and Roland Franklin, 38, were found dead in their apartment on West Brookstown Drive on the morning of May 19. Baton Rouge police were conducting a welfare check at their address when officers found the two victims, officials said.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said Franklin died from stab wounds and Thomas from strangulation.

Albert Carter, 48, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of first-degree murder, according to spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.

An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip assisted with the investigation, he said.

