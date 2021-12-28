A Denham Springs woman received a warning from agriculture inspectors after they discovered she was slaughtering and processing poultry without proper approvals from the state.
A Ponchatoula-based farmer first notified investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry's Office of Animal Health Services in early December about a potential problem with Lucky D Farm on Hornsby Road.
The farmer said owner Rachel Deaton had taken several of her turkeys for custom slaughtering and processing, but there was a problem with the transaction. She claimed Deaton had issued her store-bought meat and actually stolen her turkeys — accusations that were never corroborated by authorities.
Instead, inspectors found Deaton's whole operation of slaughtering and processing livestock was violating Louisiana's meat and poultry inspection law. Deaton did not have a grant of inspection, meaning her meat was not inspected by the state or the United States Department of Agriculture.
The state meat and poultry inspection program is responsible for “ensuring that meat and poultry products are safe, wholesome and accurately labeled,” according to the LDAF.
Inspectors obtained a signed statement from Deaton in which she said she did not realize her custom slaughtering and processing business was violating any laws. She said she had illegally custom slaughtered and processed poultry in August and November.
LDAF issued a warning that Deaton should expect visits from an enforcement agent and that any future violations could result in legal action.