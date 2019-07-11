Two Baker men who live on the same street as Central Private School have been arrested in the July 6 break-in that resulted in thousands of dollars worth of computer equipment stolen and extensive damage to school ceilings where projectors were torn down.
Blane Browning, 30, of 12621 Centerra Court, was arrested Monday and booked by East Baton Rouge sheriff's detectives into the Parish Jail on counts of simple criminal damage to property, aggravated theft over $100 and burglary of a nonresidential building.
Browning admitted to detectives that he and another man, John Sanchez, had burglarized the school, arrest records show.
Sanchez, 32, of 12645 Centerra Court, Baker was arrested Wednesday and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of simple burglary, theft and simple criminal damage to property.
Detectives were alerted Monday by a Central Private School employee who discovered the break-in.
The concession stand at the school's softball field was first entered through an unlocked roll-up door — and robbed of several bottles of Dr. Pepper — then two classroom buildings were broken into next, one through a partly opened window and the other through a window shattered by the suspects, arrest records show.
Multiple desktop computers were taken, totaling more than $15,000, as well as document cameras totaling more than $3,500, along with other computer equipment.
In one building, ceiling projectors were torn down in three classrooms, leaving more than $8,000 in ceiling damage, arrest records show.
After his arrest Monday, Browning told detectives where much of the stolen equipment was, in the closet of his bedroom, where a large number of the stolen items were recovered, according to the arrest records.