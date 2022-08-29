Baton Rouge police said Monday officers had a arrested a 27-year-old man believed connected to the shooting death of a man outside a Plank Road convenience store two weeks ago.
Desmond Coates would be booked on second degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, BRPD said in a statement.
Jeremy Williams, 35, of Arcadia Street, died Aug. 14 in the parking lot of the Save More convenience store in the 4600 block of Plank Road, near Evangeline Street. At the time, police said Williams had been shot several times during an argument with another man.