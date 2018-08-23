Candy Kent and her daughter, Sydney, were just about to end their shopping trip Thursday at a Corporate Boulevard clothing boutique when three shots rang out, one of which hit their car.
"I heard three gun shots," Kent told WBRZ-TV. "The first one being very loud."
Without hesitation, the store manager immediately "locked the door and called 911, we got locked up,” said Kent. "I kept thinking that I can die today, and it's just unbelievable." .
Letty Flores, the store manager at Planet Beach, said she also could hear the gunfire in the parking lot.
"I heard them fly by so fast and then I heard them hit something," said Flores.
Kent is stunned that crime like this happened in the middle of the day in one of the most affluent parts of town.
The only thing that was in the bullet's path was Kent's 2017 Audi, but the car was the last thing on her mind.
"I do not care about my car," she said. "I care about my daughter."