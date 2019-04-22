A Port Allen man died Sunday morning after a head-on crash that occurred in West Baton Rouge parish.
The man, 46-year-old Melvin Jones, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck, according to a release from the Louisiana State Police.
The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Easter morning on Bueche Road near Section Road. Jones was travelling northbound when he crossed over the center line into the opposing lane for unknown reasons, the release said.
Jonathan Daisy of New Roads, 29, was travelling the opposite direction and the two vehicles struck each other head-on. Jones suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.
Daisy was wearing a seatbelt but suffered serious injuries and was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Region Medical Center in Baton Rouge for treatment. His condition was not specified.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis, LSP said.
Check back for updates.