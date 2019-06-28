A Zachary woman was arrested Thursday night for allegedly assaulting a recreational basketball official over repeated technical fouls on her boyfriend.
The Baton Rouge Police Department arrest report for Angel Johnson, 21, says the victim called a technical foul on Johnson's boyfriend during a game at the BREC Community Park around 10 p.m. June 17.
The victim, who was officiating the game, told police Johnson became upset because it was the boyfriend's second technical foul and he'd started arguing about the call. The boyfriend was told to leave but refused, and the victim said Johnson started arguing about the call once the game had ended while the victim was holding her toddler.
Johnson swung at the woman, who then passed her daughter to someone else, and Johnson punched the victim, the report states. Johnson's boyfriend pulled her off the victim while the two women tussled on the ground and kicked the victim in the jaw before both fled the scene, according to the report.
The second victim, who is the first victim's boyfriend who had been officiating another game, said Johnson punched him in the eye as he walked over to separate Johnson and his girlfriend. He said he was knocked to the ground and had blurred vision when he stood up.
Another BREC official reportedly confirmed the details both victims provided police. The first victim, the woman, sustained a broken jaw and a cut under her left eye that had to be glued together. The second victim, the man, had a swollen eye.
Johnson was booked into Parish Prison Thursday night on a count each of battery of a school or recreation athletic contest official and second degree battery.