A Baton Rouge man has been found not guilty by reason of insanity for a second time in 20 years, this time for wounding a police officer and family members just four months after a judge declared he was not a threat to himself or others and ordered him released from state supervision.
Eugene Thomas Jr., 38, must return to the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System inpatient facility in Jackson, District Judge Brad Myers ruled Wednesday. Thomas would be eligible for release again if doctors determine he is no longer a threat.
Thomas had been found not guilty by reason of insanity after a 2002 homicide. In late 2017, Judge Tony Marabella gave Thomas a fresh start, releasing him from probation obligations even though Thomas' family had sought emergency hospitalizations for him numerous times.
Psychiatrists reviewed Thomas’ sanity at the time of a February 2018 incident where he allegedly fired on relatives, a family friend and Baton Rouge Police Cpl. Shane Totty. Totty was hit in the face by a bullet, shrapnel and glass when bullets struck the windshield of his police car. Totty returned to the force and died on duty during an unrelated incident the next year.
“The psychiatrists all found that he was insane at the time of the offense and that he currently remains at the same posture,” District Attorney Hillar Moore III said. “That’s the evidence that he has, and we don’t have any evidence to the contrary that he is not insane.”
Thomas will be required to return to court every six months so his state of mind can be evaluated by a judge, Moore said.
“He’s housed there indefinitely unless the doctors find that he’s no longer a danger to himself or others, and that has to go back to a judge for a hearing,” Moore said.
Thomas has a long history of mental illness and had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and depression, according to his family.
In 2001, Thomas was booked on a count of obscenity after deputies found him in a parking lot with his pants pulled down, according to The Advocate records.
Almost a year later, he was charged in the slaying of Brian Williams, 23, in front of Polk Street Elementary School — the same block where Thomas fired shots at his family and Totty in 2018.
When police responded to the 2002 fatal shooting, officers found Thomas still there, holding the gun cocked as if to fire again. But he dropped the weapon when ordered to do so, Advocate records show. Thomas, then 18, told officers that Williams "had on my shorts." At the time, police called the explanation irrational.
Thomas was charged by the District Attorney’s Office with obscenity stemming from the 2001 incident and second-degree murder in Williams’ death. However, he was later deemed incompetent to stand trial for both charges, according to 19th Judicial District Court records. Officials said Thomas was found to be a "danger to himself and others" and was ordered to remain in a mental health facility.
Thomas remained at the psychiatric hospital until he was found no longer a danger to himself or others. In 2009, he moved to outpatient care at Harmony House in Baton Rouge where he was ordered to live under supervised probation, court records show.
While on a home visit in February 2009, police found Thomas with a gun and arrested him on one count of felon in possession of a firearm, court records show. The charge was later dismissed because Thomas was not legally a convicted felon, following his two not guilty by reason of insanity pleas on the obscenity and murder charges. After the gun arrest, Marabella continued Thomas’ probation and enacted stricter conditions for his residency in Harmony House, including no home visits without a court hearing.
In 2010 and 2011, the judge allowed Thomas to attend coursework and take a job. Thomas was quoted in a 2013 Advocate article about finishing his GED and earning a pipe fitting certificate through the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative. His family said he worked as a pipe fitter for a few years before a motorcycle accident left him disabled.
At times prior to August 2017, he was allowed to live away from the group home, but that month he was sent back because he was "presently at risk of harm," court records show. Two months later, Marabella terminated Thomas' probation and said in October 2017 it would be in the best interest of justice to give Thomas a new start, according to court records.
Thomas’ family routinely reported situations where Thomas required emergency hospitalization for mental health episodes prior to the February 2018 shooting.
Dr. Beau Clark, the East Baton Rouge coroner, said Thomas was admitted to local hospitals seven times between 2016 and February 2018 through an order of protective custody, a report filled out by someone who is concerned for another’s safety.
Thomas’ family said they don’t believe he knew what he did in 2018 or that he intended to harm anyone.
Moore said lawyers, judges and prosecutors can only follow the recommendations given by doctors on how best to handle situations like Thomas’ but assured that his office will ask Thomas be kept under close supervision if he’s again found to no longer be a danger to himself or others.
“This is the second time, so we we are going to suggest, if that day ever comes, we are going to suggest that this person always remains under supervision,” Moore said. “You can’t ensure that this won’t happen again, but you can let the court know the significant history that he has.”
Unrelated to the case against Thomas, Totty died in 2019 when he was hit by a vehicle while escorting a funeral procession on his motorcycle along Jones Creek Road.