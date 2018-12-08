A Denham Springs man was arrested on a count of attempted first degree murder after he was accused of firing a gun into an occupied vehicle.
Jason Cumbus, 47, was booked into Parish Prison Friday on one count each of attempted first degree murder and aggravated damage to property.
The victims told police that they arrived on Nov. 18 at a home on Greenwell Springs Road to collect items belonging to the female victim.
The male victim said he got into an altercation with Cumbus at the scene, and punched the suspect in the face causing him to fall to the ground.
The victim returned to the vehicle and started driving away, which is when he said Cumbus armed himself and began to fire multiple shots at the vehicle.
The two victims said they later saw the vehicle had been struck multiple times on the passenger side.
The female victim told deputies she had known Cumbus about a week, but the arresting document doesn't specify the nature of their relationship.
Cumbus also had a recent felony conviction that prevents him from possessing a firearm, police said.