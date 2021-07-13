louisianastatepolice.adv HS 014.JPG

A Louisiana State Police vehicle is pictured in this Advocate file photo.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A 24-year-old Prairieville driver was killed overnight in a single-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish after his car crashed into a culvert and caught on fire, according to Louisiana State Police.

Grant Griffin was killed while driving northbound in a 2001 Dodge Ram on Louisiana 431 north of Louisiana 621shortly after midnight.

Troopers said for unknown reasons, Griffin veered to the left side of the road, crashing into a culvert. The vehicle then caught fire and was soon engulfed in flames.

Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not yet known if alcohol was a factor in the crash but state police said blood samples were taken for testing.

EMAIL JULIA GUILBEAU AT JGUILBEAU@THEADVOCATE.COM OR FOLLOW HER ON TWITTER, @JULIAGUILBEAU.

View comments