A 24-year-old Prairieville driver was killed overnight in a single-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish after his car crashed into a culvert and caught on fire, according to Louisiana State Police.
Grant Griffin was killed while driving northbound in a 2001 Dodge Ram on Louisiana 431 north of Louisiana 621shortly after midnight.
Troopers said for unknown reasons, Griffin veered to the left side of the road, crashing into a culvert. The vehicle then caught fire and was soon engulfed in flames.
Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is not yet known if alcohol was a factor in the crash but state police said blood samples were taken for testing.