Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Hunter Ashford, 23, 39454 Highway 929, Prairieville, second-offense DWI and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Donell Buckley, 40, 11827 Stan Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driving left of center and careless driving.
- Alexander Harris, 25, 3518 Grant St., Baker, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and failure to maintain control.
- Lauren Ortkiese, 29, 2303 Sandalwood, Opelousas, third-offense DWI, reckless operation, license plate required and simple obstruction of a highway of commerce.
- Said Ramirez-Flores, 23, 12652 Three Lakes, Walker, second-offense DWI, improper lane usage and driver's license required.
- Khatari Whitmore, 26, 1703 Landry Drive, Baker, first-offense DWI, careless driving and driver's license not in possession.