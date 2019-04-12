Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Joshua Barber, 31, 3212 Crestaire Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Christopher Dilldine, 28, 37332 Lakeshore Ave., Prairieville, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and failure to maintain control
- Austin Ducote, 24, 36460 Stanton Hall Ave., Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, failure to signal or improper turn, reckless operation and text messaging prohibited
- Elijah Petties, 29, 416 Ray Weiland Drive, Baker, first-offense DWI, criminal damage to property, home invasion, reckless operation and insurance required.