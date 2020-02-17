Two men were arrested and three are wanted in an armed robbery inside an LSU dorm, university spokesman Ernie Ballard III said late Monday.
NEW DETAILS: Man robbed LSU students at gunpoint inside dorm after set-up to 'play video games,' police say
The armed robbery happened inside Cypress Hall on Friday morning. The two men arrested Monday aren't affiliated with LSU, Ballard said.
A vehicle was taken during the incident, but it has since been recovered.
Timothy A. Williams, 19, address unavailable, was booked on armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.
Stefan Mann, 18, address unavailable, was booked on principle to armed robbery.
Additional suspects are still wanted in the case, Ballard said. Those men are:
- Lorenzo Jermiah Fisher, 18
- Donta Alphonse Green, 19
- Desmond Oliver Tolbert, 19
Authorities have not indicated what counts those three men, whose addresses were not available, could face.