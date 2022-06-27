A probe into a scheme by East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies who allegedly collected pay for extra-duty security shifts they never worked widened as a third deputy has been accused of theft and malfeasance.
Corrections deputy Brady Davis, 24, was fired from the sheriff's office Monday after an internal investigation showed he earned a sum under $500 for security shifts at local businesses — shifts he never arrived for, because he was performing extra-duty security at a different location, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were poised to arrest him Monday afternoon, according to a spokesperson.
Brady joined two other ex-deputies arrested earlier this month after an internal investigation showed they collected pay for extra-duty security at local businesses, but weren't on-site, and, in fact, were working on-duty for the Sheriff's Office, the spokesperson said.
Michael Arthur, 27, a uniform patrol deputy for about two years, is accused of fraudulently collecting more than $5,000 in the scheme. Andre Weber, 25, who had been in uniform patrol for a year-and-a-half, is accused of collecting under $1,000.
The Sheriff's Office said on June 6 it had fired both Arthur and Weber, both of whom were arrested after a criminal investigation by sheriff's detectives.
Arrest records for Davis indicate the investigation into Arthur and Weber yielded surveillance footage that shows Davis clocking into an extra-duty shift at a "local department store."
Detectives then reviewed payroll records from that store and another business where Davis was known to be providing extra-duty security, booking documents say. Under questioning, he initially "acted confused" about the situation, but later admitted to the theft once detectives confronted him with the payroll and video evidence, the booking documents say.