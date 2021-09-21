Roughly six hours after gunshots shattered the darkness, a young man walked outside his Edgewood Drive house Tuesday morning and nearly tripped over the body of his childhood friend, according to neighbors and police.

Tyler Perry, 28, had taken his last breaths lying crumpled on the sidewalk, slumped against a pile of branches and other debris from the recent hurricane, neighbors said.

He lived and died in Easytown, a Baton Rouge neighborhood between North 22nd Street and North Acadian Thruway. Neighbors said Perry was a lifelong resident, a child of the close-knit community and a familiar smiling presence.

He left behind three young children of his own.

+5 With unprecedented murder rate in Baton Rouge, police chief says time to 'get a handle on it' Shameka Murray started worrying about her son almost immediately after Baker High School went virtual and suspended sports amid the pandemic l…

Baton Rouge police responded to the 2400 block of Edgewood Drive around 6:40 a.m. and found Perry dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said an autopsy will help determine when exactly the shooting occurred.

Detectives have not identified a suspect or motive, but the investigation is ongoing, McKneely said.

"This was a shock to the entire neighborhood," said Dana Winbush, a member of the newly formed Baton Rouge Street Teams program aimed at curbing rampant gun violence. "When something like this happens, it hurts us all."

Winbush said she watched Perry grow up alongside her kids in Easytown. She smiled sadly, recalling his sense of humor and wondering aloud how his children will process the news of his death. She said his oldest daughter was already asking after her dad.

A group of friends and neighbors gathered Tuesday evening outside the Perry family home, just steps from where he was killed. They stood around chatting and reminiscing, mostly discussing how best to support the multiple generations of grieving family members.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Winbush said Perry had recently asked her about enrolling in GED classes and getting his record expunged. He talked about wanting a decent income to provide for his children, she said.

His death hits harder because he was committed to a better future, Winbush said.

She recently joined the Street Teams initiative, which combats gun violence by intervening in potential conflicts and offering victims and perpetrators an alternative path. That includes connecting people with education, job training, counseling and other services.

The program, which was launched during an unprecedented spike in the Baton Rouge murder rate, focuses on recruiting people like Winbush, those with strong ties to communities where decades of poverty and disinvestment have left some residents turning to violence. Those so-called "violence interrupters" can hopefully reach people who might otherwise fall through the cracks.

Winbush said the organization had been planning a food distribution event in Easytown on Tuesday, which was largely overshadowed by the tragic news that morning — a stark reminder that their work is more important than ever. She said she had mentioned the event to Perry, who agreed to come help distribute the food to some elderly neighbors.

Now, as with all instances of gun violence, Winbush said she and her colleagues hope to prevent any possible retaliation.

"Most of this violence comes from a broken place," she said. "We need people to know there's concern and care in these communities. There has to be a better way."